The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.
With conference championships in the books, here is a look at the top Haskins contenders, as determined by our Golf Channel college experts:
Matthew Wolff, Soph., Oklahoma State
Golfstat ranking: 1
Wins: 5 (Carmel Cup, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Amer Ari Invitational, Valspar Collegiate and Royal Oaks Intercollegiate)
Other results: second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; seventh, Big 12 Championship; eighth, East Lake Cup; T-11, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate; T-14, The Prestige
Viktor Hovland, Jr., Oklahoma State
Golfstat ranking: 3
Wins: 3 (The Prestige, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate and East Lake Cup)
Other results: second, Big 12 Championship; T-5, Valspar Collegiate; T-6, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; eighth, Amer Ari Invitational
Collin Morikawa, Sr., Cal
Golfstat ranking: 2
Wins: 2 (Pac-12 Championship, The Farms Invitational)
Other results: second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; second, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; third, Ka’anapali Classic; third, Southwestern Invitational; T-3, The Goodwin; T-4, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-5, Tavistock Collegiate; T-7, Western Intercollegiate
Justin Suh, Sr., USC
Golfstat ranking: 4
Wins: 2 (Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Southwestern Invitational)
Other results: second, National Invitational Tournament; fourth, Pac-12 Championship; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-4, Amer Ari Invitational; T-7, Western Intercollegiate; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-14, The Goodwin; T-15, St. Mary’s Invitational
John Pak, Soph., Florida State
Golfstat ranking: 7
Wins: 4 (ACC Championship, Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate, Seabest Invitational and Rod Myers Invitational))
Other results: second, Valspar Collegiate; second, Irish Creek Intercollegiate; fifth, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-7, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-21, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-42, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational
NEXT FIVE
- Chun An Yu, Jr., Arizona State (5)
- Bryson Nimmer, Clemson (9)
- Cole Hammer, Fr., Texas (10)
- Will Gordon, Sr., Vanderbilt (11)
- Steven Fisk, Sr., Georgia Southern (16)