The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.

With conference championships in the books, here is a look at the top Haskins contenders, as determined by our Golf Channel college experts:

Matthew Wolff, Soph., Oklahoma State

Golfstat ranking: 1

Wins: 5 (Carmel Cup, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Amer Ari Invitational, Valspar Collegiate and Royal Oaks Intercollegiate)

Other results: second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; seventh, Big 12 Championship; eighth, East Lake Cup; T-11, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate; T-14, The Prestige

Viktor Hovland, Jr., Oklahoma State

Golfstat ranking: 3

Wins: 3 (The Prestige, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate and East Lake Cup)

Other results: second, Big 12 Championship; T-5, Valspar Collegiate; T-6, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; eighth, Amer Ari Invitational

Collin Morikawa, Sr., Cal

Golfstat ranking: 2

Wins: 2 (Pac-12 Championship, The Farms Invitational)

Other results: second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; second, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; third, Ka’anapali Classic; third, Southwestern Invitational; T-3, The Goodwin; T-4, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-5, Tavistock Collegiate; T-7, Western Intercollegiate

Justin Suh, Sr., USC

Golfstat ranking: 4

Wins: 2 (Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Southwestern Invitational)

Other results: second, National Invitational Tournament; fourth, Pac-12 Championship; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-4, Amer Ari Invitational; T-7, Western Intercollegiate; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-14, The Goodwin; T-15, St. Mary’s Invitational

John Pak, Soph., Florida State

Golfstat ranking: 7

Wins: 4 (ACC Championship, Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate, Seabest Invitational and Rod Myers Invitational))

Other results: second, Valspar Collegiate; second, Irish Creek Intercollegiate; fifth, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-7, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-21, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-42, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

NEXT FIVE