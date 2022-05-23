Haskins Award Watch List: Oklahoma State's Eugenio Chacarra headlines final 10

Entering the NCAA Championship, which begins Friday at Grayhawk, 10 players have earned a place on the final watch list for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.
That list of 10 players is highlighted by Oklahoma State senior Eugenio Chacarra, who is coming off a regional victory in Columbus, Ohio, to push his season total to three wins, most of any player on the watch list. Oklahoma (Chris Gotterup and Logan McAllister) and Vanderbilt (Cole Sherwood and Gordon Sargent) are the only schools with multiple players on the list.
The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.
Voting opens May 23 and ends May 30 one hour after the completion of the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship. The winner will be announced on Golf Channel on May 31.
Here are the 10 players, listed in alphabetical order, named to the final Haskins Award Watch List of the season:
Ludvig Aberg, Jr., Texas Tech
Rankings: Golfstat – 2; Golfweek – 3
Wins: Big 12 Championship, The Prestige
Other results: second, Aggie Invitational; T-3, Valspar Collegiate; T-5, Cabo Collegiate; sixth, Thunderbird Collegiate; T-6, NCAA New Haven Regional; T-9, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-15, Amer Ari Invitational; T-26, Maridoe Collegiate; T-31, Carmel Cup
Sam Bennett, Sr., Texas A&M
Rankings: Golfstat – 7; Golfweek – 5
Wins: Louisiana Classics
Other finishes: T-2, Johns Burns Intercollegiate; third, Aggie Invitational; T-3, Maridoe Collegiate; T-3, Golf Club of Collegiate; T-5, SEC Championship; T-22, Valspar Collegiate; T-29, NCAA Bryan Regional
Fred Biondi, Jr., Florida
Rankings: Golfstat – 8; Golfweek – 4
Wins: Gators Invitational, Calusa Cup
Other finishes: T-2, NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional; T-2, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-7, Linger Longer Invitational; T-13, Isleworth Collegiate; T-25, SEC Championship; T-27, Sea Best Invitational
Eugenio Chacarra, Sr., Oklahoma State
Rankings: Golfstat – 4; Golfweek – 2
Wins: NCAA Columbus Regional, Amer Ari Invitational, NIT
Other finishes: T-2, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational; T-3, Gators Invitational; fourth, East Lake Cup; T-6, Big 12 Championship; T-6, Carmel Cup; ninth, Cabo Collegiate; T-13, Colonial Collegiate; T-20, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-32, General Hackler Collegiate; T-40, Thunderbird Collegiate
Chris Gotterup, Sr., Oklahoma
Rankings: Golfstat – 1; Golfweek – 1
Wins: East Lake Cup, Puerto Rico Classic
Other finishes: second, Big 12 Championship; T-3, Colonial Collegiate; T-3, Maridoe Collegiate; T-4, Thunderbird Collegiate; T-9, NCAA Norman Regional; T-9, NIT; T-14, Carmel Cup; T-16, Calusa Cup; T-50, Southern Highlands Collegiate
R.J. Manke, Sr., Washington
Rankings: Golfstat – 6; Golfweek – 8
Wins: Fighting Irish Classic, Oregon State Invitational
Other results: second, Duck Invitational; second, Windon Memorial; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Classic; T-2, Husky Invitational; T-3, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-5, NCAA Stockton Regional; T-6, Western Intercollegiate; T-18, Southwestern Invitational; T-28, Pac-12 Championship; T-57, The Goodwin
Logan McAllister, Sr., Oklahoma
Rankings: Golfstat – 3; Golfweek – 10
Wins: Carmel Cup
Other finishes: T-3, Colonial Collegiate; fourth, NCAA Norman Regional; T-6, Big 12 Championship; T-7, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-9, Thunderbird Collegiate; T-12, East Lake Cup; T-16, NIT; T-16, Puerto Rico Classic; T-18, Maridoe Collegiate
Trent Phillips, Sr., Georgia
Rankings: Golfstat – 13; Golfweek – 6
Wins: Williams Cup
Other results: second, Carmel Cup; second, Linger Longer Invitational; fourth, Puerto Rico Classic; T-4, Calusa Cup; T-5, SEC Championship; T-10, Southwestern Invitational; T-12, NCAA Bryan Regional; T-28, Colonial Collegiate; T-32, Southern Highlands Collegiate
Gordon Sargent, Fr., Vanderbilt
Rankings: Golfstat – 10; Golfweek – 7
Wins: Mossy Oak Collegiate
Other results: second, SEC Championship; fourth, The Prestige; T-4, NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional; T-4, Linger Longer Invitational; fifth, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-6, Carmel Cup; T-7, Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Williams Cup; T-28, Colonial Collegiate
Cole Sherwood, Soph., Vanderbilt
Rankings: Golfstat – 5; Golfweek – 9
Wins: Cabo Collegiate, Mason Rudolph Championship
Other results: T-3, SEC Championship; fourth, The Prestige; T-4, Linger Longer Invitational; T-8, NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional; T-12, Mossy Oak Collegiate; T-18, Williams Cup; 41st, Carmel Cup