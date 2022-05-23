Haskins Award Watch List: Oklahoma State's Eugenio Chacarra headlines final 10

Entering the NCAA Championship, which begins Friday at Grayhawk, 10 players have earned a place on the final watch list for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

That list of 10 players is highlighted by Oklahoma State senior Eugenio Chacarra, who is coming off a regional victory in Columbus, Ohio, to push his season total to three wins, most of any player on the watch list. Oklahoma (Chris Gotterup and Logan McAllister) and Vanderbilt (Cole Sherwood and Gordon Sargent) are the only schools with multiple players on the list.

The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.

Voting opens May 23 and ends May 30 one hour after the completion of the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship. The winner will be announced on Golf Channel on May 31.

Here are the 10 players, listed in alphabetical order, named to the final Haskins Award Watch List of the season:

Ludvig Aberg, Jr., Texas Tech

Rankings: Golfstat – 2; Golfweek – 3

Wins: Big 12 Championship, The Prestige

Other results: second, Aggie Invitational; T-3, Valspar Collegiate; T-5, Cabo Collegiate; sixth, Thunderbird Collegiate; T-6, NCAA New Haven Regional; T-9, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-15, Amer Ari Invitational; T-26, Maridoe Collegiate; T-31, Carmel Cup

Sam Bennett, Sr., Texas A&M

Rankings: Golfstat – 7; Golfweek – 5

Wins: Louisiana Classics

Other finishes: T-2, Johns Burns Intercollegiate; third, Aggie Invitational; T-3, Maridoe Collegiate; T-3, Golf Club of Collegiate; T-5, SEC Championship; T-22, Valspar Collegiate; T-29, NCAA Bryan Regional

Fred Biondi, Jr., Florida

Rankings: Golfstat – 8; Golfweek – 4

Wins: Gators Invitational, Calusa Cup

Other finishes: T-2, NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional; T-2, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-7, Linger Longer Invitational; T-13, Isleworth Collegiate; T-25, SEC Championship; T-27, Sea Best Invitational

Eugenio Chacarra, Sr., Oklahoma State

Rankings: Golfstat – 4; Golfweek – 2

Wins: NCAA Columbus Regional, Amer Ari Invitational, NIT

Other finishes: T-2, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational; T-3, Gators Invitational; fourth, East Lake Cup; T-6, Big 12 Championship; T-6, Carmel Cup; ninth, Cabo Collegiate; T-13, Colonial Collegiate; T-20, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-32, General Hackler Collegiate; T-40, Thunderbird Collegiate

Chris Gotterup, Sr., Oklahoma

Rankings: Golfstat – 1; Golfweek – 1

Wins: East Lake Cup, Puerto Rico Classic

Other finishes: second, Big 12 Championship; T-3, Colonial Collegiate; T-3, Maridoe Collegiate; T-4, Thunderbird Collegiate; T-9, NCAA Norman Regional; T-9, NIT; T-14, Carmel Cup; T-16, Calusa Cup; T-50, Southern Highlands Collegiate

R.J. Manke, Sr., Washington

Rankings: Golfstat – 6; Golfweek – 8

Wins: Fighting Irish Classic, Oregon State Invitational

Other results: second, Duck Invitational; second, Windon Memorial; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Classic; T-2, Husky Invitational; T-3, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-5, NCAA Stockton Regional; T-6, Western Intercollegiate; T-18, Southwestern Invitational; T-28, Pac-12 Championship; T-57, The Goodwin

Logan McAllister, Sr., Oklahoma

Rankings: Golfstat – 3; Golfweek – 10

Wins: Carmel Cup

Other finishes: T-3, Colonial Collegiate; fourth, NCAA Norman Regional; T-6, Big 12 Championship; T-7, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-9, Thunderbird Collegiate; T-12, East Lake Cup; T-16, NIT; T-16, Puerto Rico Classic; T-18, Maridoe Collegiate

Trent Phillips, Sr., Georgia

Rankings: Golfstat – 13; Golfweek – 6

Wins: Williams Cup

Other results: second, Carmel Cup; second, Linger Longer Invitational; fourth, Puerto Rico Classic; T-4, Calusa Cup; T-5, SEC Championship; T-10, Southwestern Invitational; T-12, NCAA Bryan Regional; T-28, Colonial Collegiate; T-32, Southern Highlands Collegiate

Gordon Sargent, Fr., Vanderbilt

Rankings: Golfstat – 10; Golfweek – 7

Wins: Mossy Oak Collegiate

Other results: second, SEC Championship; fourth, The Prestige; T-4, NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional; T-4, Linger Longer Invitational; fifth, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-6, Carmel Cup; T-7, Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Williams Cup; T-28, Colonial Collegiate

Cole Sherwood, Soph., Vanderbilt

Rankings: Golfstat – 5; Golfweek – 9

Wins: Cabo Collegiate, Mason Rudolph Championship

Other results: T-3, SEC Championship; fourth, The Prestige; T-4, Linger Longer Invitational; T-8, NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional; T-12, Mossy Oak Collegiate; T-18, Williams Cup; 41st, Carmel Cup