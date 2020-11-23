Haskins Award Watch List: Top 20 players after the fall

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.
While just 65 Division I men's teams competed this fall and it's unknown how many will play this spring, here's the current watch list, including the top 20 players who excelled this fall or who are expected to do so come January:
- Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech
- John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt
- Jonathan Brightwell, Sr., Oklahoma
- Parker Coody, Jr., Texas
- Quade Cummins, Sr., Oklahoma
- Austin Eckroat, Sr., Oklahoma State
- Alex Goff, Soph., Kentucky
- Noah Goodwin, Sr., SMU
- Ryan Grider, Sr., Baylor
- Harry Hillier, Jr., Kansas
- Kyle Hogan, Sr., Texas Tech
- McClure Meissner, Sr., SMU
- Dylan Menante, Soph., Pepperdine
- William Moll, Soph., Vanderbilt
- John Pak, Sr., Florida State
- Julian Perico, Soph., Arkansas
- Cameron Sisk, Jr., Arizona State
- Davis Thompson, Jr., Georgia
- Travis Vick, Soph., Texas
- Kevin Yu, Sr., Arizona State