Haskins Award Watch List: Top 20 players after the fall

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.

While just 65 Division I men's teams competed this fall and it's unknown how many will play this spring, here's the current watch list, including the top 20 players who excelled this fall or who are expected to do so come January: