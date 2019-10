The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.

Here is a look at the top 20 contenders following the East Lake Cup:

1. John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: None

Other results: Second, Nike Collegiate; third, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-7, Tavistock Collegiate; T-13, East Lake Cup

2. Peter Kuest, Sr., BYU

Golfstat rank: 4

Wins: 2 (William Tucker Intercollegiate, Nick Watney Invitational)

Other results: T-4, Jerry Pate National Collegiate; T-10, Pacific Invitational

3. Davis Thompson, Jr., Georgia

Golfstat rank: 6

Wins: 1 (Jim Rivers Intercollegiate)

Other results: fourth, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-6, Nike Collegiate; T-8, Carmel Cup

4. Garett Reband, Sr., Oklahoma

Golfstat rank: 5

Wins: None

Other results: Third, Nike Collegiate; Seventh, Carmel Cup; T-8, Gopher Invitational

5. Adrien Pendaries, Jr., Duke

Golfstat rank: 3

Wins: None

Other results: Second, Rod Myers Invitational; T-6, Nike Collegiate; T-7, GC of Georgia Collegiate

6. Eddy Lai, Jr., UCLA

Golfstat rank: 2

Wins: 1 (GC of Georgia Collegiate)

Other results: T-5, Marquette Intercollegiate

7. Cooper Dossey, Sr., Baylor

Golfstat rank: 16

Wins: 1 (Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational)

Other results: fifth, Gopher Invitational; T-10, Nike Collegiate; T-16, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate

8. Sandy Scott, Sr., Texas Tech

Golfstat rank: 9

Wins: 1 (Carmel Cup)

Other results: T-5, Tavistock Collegiate; T-22, Inverness Intercollegiate

9. Noah Goodwin, Jr., SMU

Golfstat rank: 7

Wins: 1 (Maridoe Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-5, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate; T-7, Trinity Forest Invitational

10. William Mouw, Fr., Pepperdine

Golfstat rank: 20

Wins: None

Other results: third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; seventh, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-8, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-11, GC of Georgia Collegiate

NEXT 10