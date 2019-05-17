Haskins Award Watch List: Wolff, Hovland, Morikawa top 3

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.

Entering the NCAA Championship, here is a look at the top Haskins contenders, as determined by our Golf Channel college experts:

Matthew Wolff, Soph., Oklahoma State

Golfstat ranking: 1

Wins: 5 (Carmel Cup, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Amer Ari Invitational, Valspar Collegiate and Royal Oaks Intercollegiate)

Other results: second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; seventh, Big 12 Championship; eighth, East Lake Cup; T-11, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate; T-14, The Prestige; T-18, NCAA Louisville Regional

Viktor Hovland, Jr., Oklahoma State

Golfstat ranking: 2

Wins: 3 (The Prestige, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate and East Lake Cup)

Other results: second, Big 12 Championship; T-2, NCAA Louisville Regional; T-5, Valspar Collegiate; T-6, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; eighth, Amer Ari Invitational

Collin Morikawa, Sr., Cal

Golfstat ranking: 3

Wins: 2 (Pac-12 Championship, The Farms Invitational)

Other results: second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; second, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; third, Ka’anapali Classic; third, Southwestern Invitational; T-3, The Goodwin; T-4, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-5, Tavistock Collegiate; T-7, Western Intercollegiate; T-14, NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional

Justin Suh, Sr., USC

Golfstat ranking: 4

Wins: 2 (Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Southwestern Invitational)

Other results: second, National Invitational Tournament; fourth, Pac-12 Championship; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-4, Amer Ari Invitational; T-7, Western Intercollegiate; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-11, NCAA Austin Regional; T-14, The Goodwin; T-15, St. Mary’s Invitational

Cole Hammer, Fr., Texas

Golfstat ranking: 6

Wins: 3 (NCAA Austin Regional, Southern Highlands Collegiate and Lamkin Classic)

Other results: second, ASU Thunderbird Invitational; T-3, Big 12 Championship; T-4, Amer Ari Invitational; T-5, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational; T-10, Valspar Collegiate; T-19, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-25, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational

NEXT FIVE