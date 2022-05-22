×

Heartbreak at the 72nd hole as Mito Pereira finds the water, misses PGA playoff

Getty Images

TULSA, Okla. – Rookie season. PGA Championship. Seventy-second hole. One-shot lead. It was all there for Mito Pereira, until it wasn’t.

Feeling confident as he marched toward his first victory on the PGA Tour, Pereira took the headcover off his driver and prepared for the biggest swing of his life.

That swing cost him the PGA Championship, as he blocked his tee shot up the right side the 490-yard, par-4 18th and into a creek. It would take him three more shots to get his ball on the green before he knocked it in for a double bogey that left him one shot out of a playoff that would include Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.


“I wasn't even thinking about the water,” Pereira said shortly after his final round. “I just wanted to put it in play, and I guess I aimed too far right. I just hit in the water … Yeah, low and straight. I'm really confident with that one. I don't know what happened.”

Full-field scores from the PGA Championship

Pereira shot 5-over 75 in the final round to finish T-3 alongside fellow rookie Cameron Young, at 4 under par for the championship. The top four finishers at the PGA Championship receive an invite to the following year’s Masters, so Pereira can look forward to his first appearance at Augusta National next April.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Pereira comes 'so close' to major glory at PGA

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

It all looked familiar to those who have been a part of Mito Pereira's journey from Santiago, Chile, to the precipice of major glory.
Golf Central

Thomas beats Zalatoris in playoff to win PGA

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

After enduring the bad side of the draw for two days and a frustrating Saturday 74, Justin Thomas improbably won the 104th PGA.
Golf Central

Zalatoris, Pereira, Young: Meet golf's rising stars

BY Colby Powell  — 

Get to know Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira and Cameron Young as they attempt to win their first PGA Tour event at the PGA Championship.