Heavy rains push Dominion Energy Charity Classic final round to Monday

Country Club of Virginia clubhouse
@ChampionsTour / Twitter

RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain forecast to last throughout the day forced the postponement of the third round of the PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the tour's Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, will resume on the Country Club of Virginia's James River Course at 8 a.m. Monday.

Scott Parel and Tommy Tolles share the lead at 12 under par, with Colin Montgomerie one shot back.

Full-field scores from the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Parel won twice last season on the tour for players 50 and over, and Tolles is seeking his first victory in three years on the tour. He entered the week 59th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and only the top 54 will advance to the next event, the Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1-3 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Bernhard Langer (65), Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) and Retief Goosen (68) will begin the final round three shots off the lead.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Parel, Tolles share Champs playoff event lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Scott Parel shot his second straight 66 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Tommy Tolles in the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
News & Opinion

Tolles leads Champs playoff opener; Monty, Daly in mix

BY Associated Press  — 

Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

Thumbnail
Grill Room

Watch: Hilarious 'Content Committee' bloopers

BY Grill Room Team  — 

The European Tour's 'Content Committee' viral video has truly been the gift that keeps on giving. And now, after racking up millions of views, they've released the bloopers.