Heavy rains push Mayakoba start to Friday

Getty Images

The start of the Mayakoba Golf Classic will have to wait another day.

After heavy rains left the El Camaleon course soggy in parts and under water in others, tournament officials opted to delay the start of the opening round by two hours. Subsequent revisions pushed back the start of play to 12 p.m. ET and then 2 p.m. before the decision was made that the entire day was a washout.

Wednesday's pro-am also experienced a significant weather delay, and the resort has received more than 8 inches of rain since Monday.

Further precipitation is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday, with the official PGA Tour forecast listing the rain chances at 80 percent. Additional rains could jeopardize both the 7 a.m. re-start and the prospect of playing 72 holes this week in Mexico, although the forecast improves significantly over the weekend and there is currently a 0 percent chance of rain on Monday should there still be holes to complete.

The last Monday finish at Mayakoba came back in 2015, when Graeme McDowell defeated Russell Knox and Jason Bohn in a playoff.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Ancer wants Tiger in singles at Royal Melbourne

BY Will Gray  — 

Set to make his Presidents Cup debut next month, Mexico's Abraham Ancer said he'd like to face Tiger Woods in singles play.
Golf Central

Kuchar grouped with Ancer, Finau at Mayakoba

BY Will Gray  — 

Defending champ Matt Kuchar will play the first two rounds at Mayakoba alongside Tony Finau and Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Sober Kirk returning after six-month hiatus

BY Will Gray  — 

Six months after taking a leave from the PGA Tour to battle alcoholism, Chris Kirk returns this week at Mayakoba.