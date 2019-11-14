The start of the Mayakoba Golf Classic will have to wait another day.

After heavy rains left the El Camaleon course soggy in parts and under water in others, tournament officials opted to delay the start of the opening round by two hours. Subsequent revisions pushed back the start of play to 12 p.m. ET and then 2 p.m. before the decision was made that the entire day was a washout.

Wednesday's pro-am also experienced a significant weather delay, and the resort has received more than 8 inches of rain since Monday.

Further precipitation is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday, with the official PGA Tour forecast listing the rain chances at 80 percent. Additional rains could jeopardize both the 7 a.m. re-start and the prospect of playing 72 holes this week in Mexico, although the forecast improves significantly over the weekend and there is currently a 0 percent chance of rain on Monday should there still be holes to complete.

The last Monday finish at Mayakoba came back in 2015, when Graeme McDowell defeated Russell Knox and Jason Bohn in a playoff.