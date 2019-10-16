Alfredsson wins Senior LPGA, sweeps women's senior majors

Helen Alfredsson swept the year’s senior major championships in women’s golf.

Alfredsson won the Senior LPGA Championship Wednesday at French Lick (Ind.) Resort’s Pete Dye Course, four months after winning the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Alfredsson 'super happy' after Senior LPGA win

Alfredsson came from three shots behind Juli Inkster at day’s start to win the Senior LPGA.

In cold, tough conditions, Alfredsson closed with a 2-under-par 70, making her the only player to break par in the final round.

“I’m more pleased with that, that I was able to keep it together,” Alfredsson said.


At 2-under-par 214, she finished three shots ahead of Inkster (76) and four ahead of Trish Johnson (75) and Moira Dunn-Bohls (75).

Alfredsson, 54, won seven LPGA titles, including a major, the Nabisco Dinah Shore in 1993. The Swede also won 11 Ladies European Tour titles. She takes home $100,000 with this latest title.

Inkster, 59, has won seven major championships, which is tied for seventh best in the history of women’s golf, but she is still seeking her first senior major.

