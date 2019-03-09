ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a familiar sight: Henrik Stenson playing his machine-like brand of golf with Fanny Sunesson caddying for him.

Stenson and Sunesson, a duo for five years before the latter retired in 2012, reunited on Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational when the Swede split with caddie Scott Vail following the WGC-Mexico Championship.

“She did OK. She’s been around,” Stenson joked.

Sunesson was in Central Florida for the Major Champions Invitational, a junior event hosted by Nick Faldo, and agreed to step in for Stenson on the weekend if he made the cut at Bay Hill. Although the two enjoyed familiar success, with Stenson shooting a 3-under 69 to move into the top 20, Sunesson said she had no interest in coming out of retirement permanently.

“She’s always been so well prepared and has every number possible and [has] seen the course. Today she didn’t feel like she normally would, but I tried to calm her down. I’ve got this. I know Bay Hill,” Stenson said. “It’s fun to catch up and be out together again.”