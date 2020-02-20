Henrik Stenson joins "Feherty," Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Henrik Stenson – 2013 FedExCup champion, 2016 Open champion and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist – will join David Feherty on the season premiere of GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® on Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will kick off the 10th season of the series that initially debuted in 2011, for which Feherty has earned two Emmy nominations (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host).

Often identified by peers for his great sense of humor, the Sweden native welcomes Feherty to his home in Lake Nona, Fla., for an interview that covers a number of subjects, including:

Stenson recounting his immaculate 2013 season, where he captured both the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup title and European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Recalling his memorable duel with Phil Mickelson en route to claiming the Claret Jug at the 2016 Open at Royal Troon.

Reflecting on his silver medal finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Remembering his four-shot victory at the 2009 PLAYERS Championship.

Stenson’s recollections from the five Ryder Cups he’s participated in for Europe.

Additional upcoming guests on Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel) include:

Scott Van Pelt (March 2) – ESPN anchor

Gary Woodland (March 16) – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time PGA TOUR winner.

Charles Schwab (March 23) – financial executive

Suzann Pettersen (March 30) – 15-time LPGA Tour winner and major champion.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films. In addition to the Feherty series on GOLF Channel, the audio from episode interviews are available on the David Feherty podcast, which is accessible on GOLF Channel Digital and other podcast providers.