Here are the 30 teams who qualified for NCAA Women's Championship

Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship, which will take place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their post-regionals Golfstat ranking:

(For full recaps of the six regionals, click here.)

Competing teams (30)

1. Stanford

2. Wake Forest

3. LSU

4. South Carolina

5. Mississippi State

6. Texas A&M

8. San Jose State

9. Florida State

10. USC

11. Texas

12. Baylor

15. Northwestern

16. Pepperdine

17. Vanderbilt

18. Ole Miss

19. Clemson

20. SMU

22. Duke

23. Arizona

24. Oklahoma State

26. Virginia

28. Georgia

32. Texas Tech

33. Michigan State

35. TCU

36. Tulsa

39. New Mexico

41. North Carolina State

46. Oregon State

82. Augusta

Competing individuals (6)