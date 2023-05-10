Here are the 30 teams who qualified for NCAA Women's Championship

Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship, which will take place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their post-regionals Golfstat ranking:
(For full recaps of the six regionals, click here.)
Competing teams (30)
- 1. Stanford
- 2. Wake Forest
- 3. LSU
- 4. South Carolina
- 5. Mississippi State
- 6. Texas A&M
- 8. San Jose State
- 9. Florida State
- 10. USC
- 11. Texas
- 12. Baylor
- 15. Northwestern
- 16. Pepperdine
- 17. Vanderbilt
- 18. Ole Miss
- 19. Clemson
- 20. SMU
- 22. Duke
- 23. Arizona
- 24. Oklahoma State
- 26. Virginia
- 28. Georgia
- 32. Texas Tech
- 33. Michigan State
- 35. TCU
- 36. Tulsa
- 39. New Mexico
- 41. North Carolina State
- 46. Oregon State
- 82. Augusta
Competing individuals (6)
- Sara Byrne, Miami
- Camryn Carreon, UTSA
- Tiffany Le, UC Riverside
- Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
- Leon Takagi, Kent State
- Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga