Here are the 30 teams who qualified for NCAA Women's Championship

Getty Images

Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship, which will take place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their post-regionals Golfstat ranking:

(For full recaps of the six regionals, click here.)

Competing teams (30)

  • 1. Stanford
  • 2. Wake Forest
  • 3. LSU
  • 4. South Carolina
  • 5. Mississippi State
  • 6. Texas A&M
  • 8. San Jose State
  • 9. Florida State
  • 10. USC
  • 11. Texas
  • 12. Baylor
  • 15. Northwestern
  • 16. Pepperdine
  • 17. Vanderbilt
  • 18. Ole Miss
  • 19. Clemson
  • 20. SMU
  • 22. Duke
  • 23. Arizona
  • 24. Oklahoma State
  • 26. Virginia
  • 28. Georgia
  • 32. Texas Tech
  • 33. Michigan State
  • 35. TCU
  • 36. Tulsa
  • 39. New Mexico
  • 41. North Carolina State
  • 46. Oregon State
  • 82. Augusta

Competing individuals (6)

  • Sara Byrne, Miami
  • Camryn Carreon, UTSA
  • Tiffany Le, UC Riverside
  • Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
  • Leon Takagi, Kent State
  • Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga

