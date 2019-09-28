While pros and celebrities are playing over the Old Course Hotel this week at St. Andrews, a man evidently determined to stay in the hole during a member-guest event opted to play over a clubhouse.

This video comes courtesy the Philadelphia Cricket Club, site of the 2016 Senior Players Championship, next year's U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and this weekend's 1854 Invitational.

You're no doubt asking, "How could this possibly be necessary?" Well, the second green on the Wissahickon Couse sits immediately to the left of the clubhouse. As for how he got all the way over here, behind the first tee and next to the practice green ...

No idea.

Good luck to his hopefully well-compensated caddie.