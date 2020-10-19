Hero World Challenge canceled because of pandemic

Getty Images

Tournament organizers have canceled this year’s Hero World Challenge because of the pandemic.

The World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods and scheduled for Dec. 3-6 in the Bahamas, was slated to bring together 18 of the top players in the world. It counts as an unofficial win but offers free Official World Golf Ranking points.

“Given the current global restrictions and ongoing developments resulting from COVID-19, the 2020 Hero World Challenge will not be played this year,” Woods’ TGR Foundation said in a statement. “This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind.”

Henrik Stenson was the defending champion.

The tournament is expected to be played in the Bahamas in 2021.

