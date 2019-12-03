Hero World Challenge, Presidents Cup Airing Across Consecutive Weeks on NBC, GOLF Channel

The biggest names in professional golf will be on display the next two weeks across GOLF Channel and NBC, headlined by several of the top-ranked players in the world convening in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge (Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 4-7), and Australia for the Presidents Cup (Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 11-14).

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE: Taking place in Albany, Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge will feature a field of 18 players, headlined by tournament host Tiger Woods along with 10 other members of the U.S. team competing in next week’s Presidents Cup in Australia. Live opening round coverage begins Wednesday on GOLF Channel, with final round action concluding Saturday on NBC.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Next week, professional golf will ascend upon Australia for the Presidents Cup, the biennial match play competition featuring 12 of the top male golfers representing the U.S. against 12 top male golfers representing the International team (outside of Europe). Woods is the U.S. captain and will be the first playing-captain since Hale Irwin assumed the same role in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994. Ernie Els will captain the International team. Live coverage of all four days of the Presidents Cup – from the first tee shot to the final putt – will air Wednesday-Saturday in primetime on GOLF Channel, with weekend encore presentations of the third and final day on NBC.

PNC FATHER SON CHALLENGE: NBC and GOLF Channel will combine for coverage of the PNC Father Son Challenge Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, featuring 20-two-person teams that include 12 Hall-of-Famers, and in total sharing more than 700 worldwide titles. Headlining the field are legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, with 10-time major champion and Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam set to become the first female professional participant. They will be competing as two-person teams alongside family members.

QBE SHOOTOUT: GOLF Channel will air three days of live coverage of the QBE Shootout, hosted by Greg Norman and featuring 12 two-person teams, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15. The 24-person field features nine players who won during this past season and a total of 80 career PGA TOUR and LPGA victories. Lexi Thompson, playing in the tournament for a fourth straight year will be paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE Shootout the past two years.

In total, NBC Sports will combine to provide more than 60 hours of live tournament coverage across the four events over the next two weeks, with an additional more than 70 hours of live news coverage.

BROADCAST TEAMS:

Event Play-by-Play Host Lead Analyst Tower On-Course Reporter Hero World Challenge Dan Hicks Steve Sands Paul Azinger Frank Nobilo David Feherty Notah Begay, Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands PNC Father Son Challenge Rich Lerner Peter Jacobsen Curt Byrum Craig Perks, Billy Ray Brown Damon Hack Presidents Cup Dan Hicks Terry Gannon Paul Azinger Justin Leonard Gary Koch, David Feherty, Curt Byrum, Tom Abbott Roger Maltbie, Mark Rolfing, Notah Begay, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Jerry Foltz Steve Sands QBE Shootout Whit Watson Matt Gogel Phil Blackmar Arron Oberholser, Billy Ray Brown

COMPREHENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE: GOLF Channel’s news coverage over the next two weeks will be led by Golf Central, Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup and Morning Drive.

Lisa Cornwell will provide reports from the Hero World Challenge throughout the week for Golf Central and Morning Drive, in addition to conducting interviews with those in the field. Hero World Challenge tournament host Tiger Woods joined Cornwell on Monday to preview this week’s tournament; look ahead to next week’s Presidents Cup and reflect back on his 2019 season. On Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. ET, Golf Central will host a one-hour news conference special from the Hero World Challenge.

At the Presidents Cup, Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski will report from on-site at Royal Melbourne Golf Club Monday-Sunday, Dec. 9-15. GOLF Channel analyst Frank Nobilo also will join Lewis and Burkowski on-site to contribute to Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup. Rich Lerner and Ryan Burr will host Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup throughout the week in-studio, joined by Brandel Chamblee, Jaime Diaz and Jim Gallagher, Jr.

Chantel McCabe will report on-site at the QBE Shootout for Morning Drive and Golf Central.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will have comprehensive coverage over the next two weeks. Brentley Romine will provide daily coverage on-site at the Hero World Challenge, with Rex Hoggard and Jay Coffin offering on-site editorial coverage at the Presidents Cup.

News and live tournament coverage of the Hero World Challenge and the Presidents Cup will be streamed via GOLF Channel Digital, NBCSports.com and the GOLF Channel and NBC Sports Apps. PGA TOUR Live on NBC Sports Gold also will stream featured group coverage during all four days of the Presidents Cup next week.

GOLF Channel Digital also will offer dedicated event preview segments and in-progress highlights and analysis surrounding the Presidents Cup from GOLF Channel analyst Brian Bateman in-studio. Segments from throughout the week across the network’s Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup shows will be posted to GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel.

GOLF Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage surrounding the next two weeks. GOLF Channel social media correspondent Alexandra O’Laughlin will be on-site at both the Hero World Challenge and the Presidents Cup, contributing to the network’s social media platforms.

NBC SPORTS’ LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE (ALL TIMES EST):

Hero World Challenge (Dec. 4-7)

Wednesday, Dec. 4 1-4 p.m. (Live) / 5-8 p.m. (Replay) GOLF Channel Thursday, Dec. 5 1-4 p.m. (Live) / 5-8 p.m. (Replay) GOLF Channel Friday, Dec. 6 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel Saturday, Dec. 7 10 a.m.-Noon (Live) GOLF Channel Saturday, Dec. 7 Noon-3 p.m. (Live) NBC

PNC Father Son Challenge (Dec. 7-8)

Saturday, Dec. 7 2-3 p.m. (Day 1) GOLF Channel Saturday, Dec. 7 3-6 p.m. (Day 1) NBC Sunday, Dec. 8 11 a.m.-Noon (Live, Day 2) GOLF Channel Sunday, Dec. 8 Noon-3 p.m. (Live Day 2) NBC

Presidents Cup (Dec. 11-15 - EST)

Wednesday, Dec. 11 5:30 p.m.-Midnight (Live, Day 1) GOLF Channel Thursday, Dec. 12 7 p.m.-Midnight (Live, Day 2) GOLF Channel Friday, Dec. 13 3 p.m.-2 a.m. (Live, Day 3) GOLF Channel Saturday, Dec. 14 2:30-6 p.m. (Encore Broadcast, Day 3) NBC Saturday, Dec. 14 6 p.m.-Midnight (Live, Final Day) GOLF Channel Sunday, Dec. 15 1-6 p.m. (Encore Broadcast, Final Day) NBC

QBE Shootout (Dec. 13-15)