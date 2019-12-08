Hero World Challenge purse payout: Stenson takes home $1 million

Henrik Stenson earned his first victory anywhere in more than two years on Sunday in the Bahamas, topping Jon Rahm by a shot at the Hero World Challenge. While it may not count as an official PGA Tour win, the 43-year-old took home $1 million for his slump-busting triumph.
Here's the entire purse payout from the Hero World Challenge:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Henrik Stenson
|1,000,000.00
|2
|Jon Rahm
|400,000.00
|3
|Patrick Reed
|250,000.00
|4
|Tiger Woods
|175,000.00
|T5
|Justin Rose
|147,500.00
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|147,500.00
|T7
|Kevin Kisner
|137,500.00
|T7
|Gary Woodland
|137,500.00
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|125,000.00
|T10
|Tony Finau
|115,000.00
|T10
|Xander Schauffele
|115,000.00
|T10
|Webb Simpson
|115,000.00
|13
|Chez Reavie
|109,000.00
|14
|Matt Kuchar
|108,000.00
|15
|Bryson DeChambeau
|107,000.00
|16
|Jordan Spieth
|106,000.00
|17
|Patrick Cantlay
|105,000.00
|18
|Bubba Watson
|100,000.00