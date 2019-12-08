Hero World Challenge purse payout: Stenson takes home $1 million

Getty Images

Henrik Stenson earned his first victory anywhere in more than two years on Sunday in the Bahamas, topping Jon Rahm by a shot at the Hero World Challenge. While it may not count as an official PGA Tour win, the 43-year-old took home $1 million for his slump-busting triumph.

Here's the entire purse payout from the Hero World Challenge:

Finish Player Earnings ($)
1 Henrik Stenson 1,000,000.00
2 Jon Rahm 400,000.00
3 Patrick Reed 250,000.00
4 Tiger Woods 175,000.00
T5 Justin Rose 147,500.00
T5 Justin Thomas 147,500.00
T7 Kevin Kisner 137,500.00
T7 Gary Woodland 137,500.00
9 Rickie Fowler 125,000.00
T10 Tony Finau 115,000.00
T10 Xander Schauffele 115,000.00
T10 Webb Simpson 115,000.00
13 Chez Reavie 109,000.00
14 Matt Kuchar 108,000.00
15 Bryson DeChambeau 107,000.00
16 Jordan Spieth 106,000.00
17 Patrick Cantlay 105,000.00
18 Bubba Watson 100,000.00

More articles like this
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Hero World Challenge winner Stenson

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Henrik Stenson made his triumphant return to the winner's circle for the first time since 2017 at the Hero World Challenge. Here's what was in the winner's bag.
News & Opinion

Guess who's back, back again: Stenson, 43, shows ability to persevere at Hero

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Henrik Stenson ended a two year winning drought by shooting 6-under 66 Saturday and notching a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm, his first win since the 2017 Wyndham Championship.
Golf Central

Rahm caps off '9 of 10' year with Hero runner-up

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jon Rahm held the lead late Saturday at the Hero World Challenge, but couldn't hang on. Still, he capped off a "nine out of 10" year with his runner-up finish in the Bahamas.