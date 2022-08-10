Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Wednesday from the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs because of a neck injury.

Matsuyama, ranked 11th in the standings, said that he intends to play in the final two playoff events.

“I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship,” he said in a statement.

A two-time winner this season, Matsuyama has been slowed by a series of injuries, citing issues with his back, neck and wrist – the latter the reason for his withdrawal from his most recent start at the 3M Open. This was his fourth withdrawal over the past four months.

The Japanese star’s fourth-place finish at the U.S. Open is his only top 50 since mid-May.

Matsuyama will not be replaced in the FedEx field, which is now down to 120 players. The top 70 in the points standings advance to next week’s BMW Championship.