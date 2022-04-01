×

Hideki Matsuyama WD's during Rd. 2 in Texas, days away from Masters defense

Getty Images

Less than a week before his title defense is to begin at the Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes on Friday at the Valero Texas Open.

Matsuyama cited a neck injury for his WD, which occurred following a 1-under 35 on the back nine (his opening stretch) in Round 2 at TPC San Antonio. It’s the same injury that led to his withdrawal ahead of The Players Championship.

Full-field scores from the Valero Texas Open

Matsuyama reportedly hurt his neck and shoulder area during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in which he eventually tied for 20th.

That is Matsuyama’s most recent result as he also skipped the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He shot 2-over 74 in Thursday’s opening round at the Valero.

The 30-year-old became the first male Japanese player to win a major championship last year at Augusta National.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Masters champ Matsuyama WD's from Players

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Masters champion HIdeki Matsuyama withdrew one hour before the start of his opening round at The Players.
Golf Central

Podcast: Pro golf too easy? Rory rapid-fire takes

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

After two weeks of low scores and another one coming this week, one might wonder: Is golf too easy for the professionals?
Golf Central

OWGR: Hideki inside top 10; Henley now top 50

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Hideki Matsuyama is back inside the world’s top 10 after his second victory of the season at the Sony Open.