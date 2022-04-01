Less than a week before his title defense is to begin at the Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes on Friday at the Valero Texas Open.

Matsuyama cited a neck injury for his WD, which occurred following a 1-under 35 on the back nine (his opening stretch) in Round 2 at TPC San Antonio. It’s the same injury that led to his withdrawal ahead of The Players Championship.

Matsuyama reportedly hurt his neck and shoulder area during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in which he eventually tied for 20th.

That is Matsuyama’s most recent result as he also skipped the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He shot 2-over 74 in Thursday’s opening round at the Valero.

The 30-year-old became the first male Japanese player to win a major championship last year at Augusta National.