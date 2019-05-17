Brooks Koepka picked up right where he left off.

A day after shooting 7-under 63 in Thursday's opening round around Bethpage Black, Koepka again started strong Friday at the PGA Championship.

The reigning PGA champ took an aggressive line at the par-4 fourth to set up an opening birdie.

Koepka added a second straight birdie with a 9-foot make at the par-4 second.

And Koepka extended his lead to five shots with a tap-in birdie at the par-5 fourth hole.