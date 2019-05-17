Brooks Koepka picked up right where he left off.
A day after shooting 7-under 63 in Thursday's opening round around Bethpage Black, Koepka again started strong Friday at the PGA Championship.
The reigning PGA champ took an aggressive line at the par-4 fourth to set up an opening birdie.
To extend the #PGAChamp lead..... pic.twitter.com/pNunK545C1— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2019
Koepka added a second straight birdie with a 9-foot make at the par-4 second.
Brooks Koepka update: 2 holes. 2 birdies.— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2019
😲#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/5SEuyxvToC
And Koepka extended his lead to five shots with a tap-in birdie at the par-5 fourth hole.
An easy birdie for Brooks. Leads by 5.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/9D8eIYzkKt— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2019