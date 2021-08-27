After an opening 4-under 68, Bryson DeChambeau was part of a pack of players, tied for 19th place, chasing a trio of leaders at the BMW Championship.

Friday at Caves Valley, however, it was all about Bryson.

DeChambeau started his round birdie-birdie-par-eagle-birdie to grab everyone's attention. This birdie at the par-4 seventh got him to 6 under on the day and in a share of the tournament lead at 10 under.

Another birdie at the par-4 eighth, this one from 30 feet, helped him turn in 7-under 29 – a career low for him on Tour.

DeChambeau added three more birdies to his card on the back nine, but missed a 15-footer for birdie at the par-4 15th. He needed to play his final three holes in 3 under to shoot 59.

An eagle at the par-5 16th greatly helped the cause. And not just an eagle, but an eagle set up by an iron from 252 yards in the rough to inside 3 feet.

Now 12 under on the round, DeChambeau faced what Golf Channel analyst Paul Azinger described as a "sucker pin" at the 186-yard, par-3 17th. DeChambeau was undeterred. Taking dead aim, he knocked it to 17 feet.

He missed the birdie effort, however, and his shot at 59 came down to the 474-yard, par-4 18th. A perfect drive of 333 yards left him 143 yards to the hole.

The approach was perfect as well as he spun a wedge to within 6 feet of the hole.

DeChambeau had not missed a putt inside 12 feet all day – this one officially 6 feet, 3 inches – but he missed it on the high side to shoot 60.

DeChambeau said after his round that he misread the putt for 59. But his 60 put him at 16 under par and one shot ahead of a Patrick Cantlay, who shot 63 on Friday.