Jordan Spieth comes out firing in Valspar third round

When it came to Moving Day on Saturday at the Valspar Championship, Jordan Spieth came out in a full sprint.

Spieth eagled the par-5 opening hole at Innisbrook Resort before adding two other front-nine birdies to turn with a two-shot lead.

After hitting a 343-yard drive to begin his third round, Spieth left his second shot, from 218 yards out, just 8 feet away and sank the eagle putt.

Four holes later, at the par-5 fifth, Spieth went driver off the deck and ended up in the front bunker, his second shot traveling 271 yards. He got up and down, rolling in a 5-footer for birdie.

He'd birdie the par-4 eighth after a bogey at the par-4 seventh en route to shooting 3-under 33 on the front nine, which moved Spieth to 8 under overall.

