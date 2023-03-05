Highlights: Jordan Spieth rolling in final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

"Got to shoot a number."

That's what Jordan Spieth said Saturday at Bay Hill when asked what it would take for him to catch the leaders in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Spieth wasted no time getting a circle on the scorecard Sunday, making birdie at the par-4 first hole with a putt of nearly 19 feet.

He followed up with a birdie at the par-4 third, holing a 34-footer.

Another birdie at the par-4 fifth set the stage for Spieth to please the crowd with a chip-in birdie at the par-4 fifth, capping a run of three birdies in a row.

Spieth might've gotten away with one at the par-4 11th, where he immediately started walking after a par putt he clearly thought was going to miss the hole. He watched as it curled in the right side of the hole, grabbing his ball out of the bottom of the cup and all-but skipping to the 12th tee.

Birdies at 10 and 13 were offset by bogeys at 8 and 14 as Spieth looks to win on the PGA Tour for the first time this season.