Perhaps we should all have such low expectations of our games.
Phil Mickelson expected to be "rusty" in Round 1 of the Desert Classic. Instead, he shot 12-under-par 60. Here's a look at all of his highlights from Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.
His day began with a birdie at the par-4 first.
@PhilMickelson's first birdie of the 2019 season.
This approach shot at the par-4 second set up birdie No. 2.
From the rough ...
Wow, @PhilMickelson.
After a pair of pars, Mickelson got to 3 under par with a birdie at the par-5 fifth.
-3 thru 5. @PhilMickelson is tied for the lead @Desert_Classic.
He then made this short putt for eagle at the par-5 sixth.
🦅 for Lefty. @PhilMickelson leads by 2 @Desert_Classic.
And added this birdie at the par-4 ninth to turn in 6-under 30.
That's how you make the turn. @PhilMickelson finishes his front nine with four birdies and an eagle.
He leads at -6.
Mickelson stayed hot on the back, making this long birdie putt at the 10th.
Wow.
Another birdie for @PhilMickelson.
-7 thru 10 holes.
And then getting up and down for another birdie at the par-5 11th.
Nothing like a @PhilMickelson flop shot.
-8 thru 12 holes.
Another up-and-down, this time from the bunker, at the par-5 13th, got him to 9 under par.
Lefty is putting on a clinic with his wedges today. @PhilMickelson is -9 thru 13 holes.
This chip-in at the 14th got him to double digits under par.
Stop it, @PhilMickelson!
-10 with 4 holes to go.
Needing to play his final three holes in 3 under to shoot 59, he got off to a good start with a birdie at the par-4 16th.
🚨59 WATCH🚨 @PhilMickelson needs to birdie his final two holes to shoot 59!
MIckelson would par the 17th hole, but he finished with his 10th birdie of the day - to go along with that eagle - to shoot his third career 60.
60!
What a round of golf from @PhilMickelson!