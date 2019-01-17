Perhaps we should all have such low expectations of our games.

Phil Mickelson expected to be "rusty" in Round 1 of the Desert Classic. Instead, he shot 12-under-par 60. Here's a look at all of his highlights from Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.

His day began with a birdie at the par-4 first.

This approach shot at the par-4 second set up birdie No. 2.

After a pair of pars, Mickelson got to 3 under par with a birdie at the par-5 fifth.

He then made this short putt for eagle at the par-5 sixth.

And added this birdie at the par-4 ninth to turn in 6-under 30.

That's how you make the turn. 👍@PhilMickelson finishes his front nine with four birdies and an eagle. 🐦🐦🐦🐦🦅



He leads at -6.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/tNBW0eat0R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2019

Mickelson stayed hot on the back, making this long birdie putt at the 10th.

And then getting up and down for another birdie at the par-5 11th.

Another up-and-down, this time from the bunker, at the par-5 13th, got him to 9 under par.

Lefty is putting on a clinic with his wedges today. 👏@PhilMickelson is -9 thru 13 holes.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/AXgLxKD0Hg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2019

This chip-in at the 14th got him to double digits under par.

Needing to play his final three holes in 3 under to shoot 59, he got off to a good start with a birdie at the par-4 16th.

🚨59 WATCH🚨@PhilMickelson needs to birdie his final two holes to shoot 59!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/gvAHCUhpJg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2019

MIckelson would par the 17th hole, but he finished with his 10th birdie of the day - to go along with that eagle - to shoot his third career 60.