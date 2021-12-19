Charlie Woods hits a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) -

Team Woods showed up at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, wearing matching red polos.

They quickly put some red on the scorecard – and often.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, began their final round at the PNC Championship with two birdies and an eagle to take the solo lead after three holes before later rattling off 11 straight birdies and capping their tournament with a 15-under 57 for a second-place finish.

Tiger hit a nice wedge to 10 feet at the par-4 first and rolled in the birdie putt to kick off the scoring.

Charlie then got in on the birdie action, following another wedge approach by Tiger, sinking a 20-footer at the par-4 second.

Tiger hit a beautiful second shot into the par-5 third green, and Charlie again converted, the eagle make moving Team Woods to 14 under, a shot clear of the field.

After three straight pars, Tiger nearly jarred a pitch for eagle to secure the tap-in birdie.

A familiar scene this weekend was Charlie picking up his dad's ball mark after holing a putt. He did so at the par-3 eighth, making a 12-footer for birdie.

And again a hole later after Tiger wedge to 10 feet.

Tiger got a good read from Charlie at No. 10, converting a lengthy birdie.

Charlie hit a nice short-iron into the par-4 11th green, but Tiger wedged one inside of him to set up an easy 5-foot birdie off dad's putter.

There was a beautiful club twirl by Charlie at the par-3 12th, as his tee shot found the back of the green. Tiger then gave us a putter raise as he made a 12-foot birdie putt – and while Charlie started walking in his dad's putt.

After a seventh straight birdie at No. 13, Tiger hit a good second shot at the par-5 14th just short of the green, and he then cozied a chip close for an eighth straight birdie.

Eight in a row came off the putter face of Charlie, from 18 feet, at No. 15.

The Woodses extended the birdie streak to double-digits at the par-4 16th thanks to Charlie's unbelievable cut 4-iron to 5 feet.

Charlie wasn't done, though, stuffing another long-iron at the par-3 17th to just a few feet. That made 11 straight birdies.

Tiger nearly holed an eagle chip at the par-5 closing hole, but it just missed, as did comeback putts by both players. Their closing 57 ended up a shot shy of the tournament record, and at 25 under, Team Woods fell two short of Team Daly, the winner.