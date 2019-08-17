Highlights: Tiger (67) cards 5 birdies, no bogeys in Round 3 at BMW

Tiger Woods needed a low one and he got it Saturday at the BMW Championship.

Woods turned in a bogey-free, 5-under 67 at Medinah to move to 7 under through 54 holes. He was five shots better than playing competitor Dustin Johnson and moved closer to the top-11 finish he needs to advance to next week's Tour Championship.

He got things going by holing an 8-footer for birdie at the par-4 fourth hole.

Woods then hit the green in two at the par-5 seventh and two-putted from 16 feet for his second birdie of the day.

He again hit a par-5 green in two, at No. 10, and made birdie after lagging it close from 48 feet. His third birdie on a par 5 came on an 8-foot birdie make at No. 14.

Two holes later, Woods sunk a 26-footer at the par-4 16th for his final birdie of the day.

