Highlight: Tiger bomb, eagle early in PNC first round with Charlie

Getty Images

What’s better than Tiger Woods highlights?

Tiger Woods AND Charlie Woods highlights.

And despite both members of Team Woods banged up – Charlie was limping because of a left ankle that his dad chalked up to “growing pains” – the father-son duo have provided plenty so far in Saturday’s first round of the scramble-formatted PNC Championship, where the Woodses started 4 under through five holes.

Let's begin on the par-4 second hole, where Charlie finessed a wedge shot close to set up the Woodses' first birdie of the day.

Two holes later, Tiger drained a long birdie at the par-3 fourth.

On the next tee box, Tiger unloaded on a drive, posting 180 mph of ball speed and carrying the tee ball 306 yards.

And Tiger finished off the hole by chipping in for eagle, a shot that produced a December-scramble version of one of those vintage Tiger fist pumps.

