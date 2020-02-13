Highlights: Tiger Woods on a roll in Round 1 of Genesis Invitational 

Getty Images

Tiger Woods is in pursuit of his first win at Riviera Country Club and his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory at the Genesis Invitational this week, and he got off to a start that proved he means business in Round 1. 

Woods eagled the very first hole. Yeah, seriously. After his approach shot settled on the back of the green on the par 5, Woods left himself just under 25 feet to begin the round with a 3. He buried it. 

A couple ho-hum pars led him to the par-4 fifth, where he stuffed his approach to inside 3 feet. That easy tap in would take him to 3 under on the day.

Then came another dart, this time on No. 8. With 103 yards to the hole, Woods left himself just over 2 feet for a tap-in birdie to vault him up the leaderboard into a tie for second with a lot of golf left.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Drops first shot of day at Riviera

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is seeking his record 83rd career PGA Tour victory at this week's Genesis Invitational, but also his first win at Riviera CC. We're tracking the tournament host.
News & Opinion

Why hasn't Tiger Woods won at Riviera?

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods is o for his career at Riviera Country Club. Why can't he win at the famed layout? There are a handful of reasons.
News & Opinion

Q&Gray: Can Tiger solve Riv puzzle, win No. 83?

BY Will Gray  — 

Here are four burning questions to consider as the West Coast Swing ends in style, with nine of the top 10 players in the world gathered at Riviera.