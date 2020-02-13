Highlights: Tiger Woods on a roll in Round 1 of Genesis Invitational 

Tiger Woods is in pursuit of his first win at Riviera Country Club and his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory at the Genesis Invitational this week, and he got off to a start that proved he means business in Round 1.

Woods eagled the very first hole. Yeah, seriously. After his approach shot settled on the back of the green on the par 5, Woods left himself just under 25 feet to begin the round with a 3. He buried it.

A couple ho-hum pars led him to the par-4 fifth, where he stuffed his approach to inside 3 feet. That easy tap in would take him to 3 under on the day.

Then came another dart, this time on No. 8. With 103 yards to the hole, Woods left himself just over 2 feet for a tap-in birdie to vault him up the leaderboard into a tie for second with a lot of golf left.