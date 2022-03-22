Historic Oakland Hills Country Club has been selected to host the 2034 and 2051 U.S. Open Championships just weeks after a devastating fire destroyed its century-old clubhouse, the USGA announced Tuesday.

Oakmont Country Club was scheduled to host the U.S. Open in 2034, but will instead host the championship in 2033.

Oakland Hills has hosted six U.S. Opens in its storied history, but none since 1996.

It was also announced Tuesday that the club would host four amateur USGA events: the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, 2029 U.S. Women’s Amateur, 2038 U.S. Girls’ Junior and 2047 U.S. Amateur.

With the U.S. Women’s Open already scheduled at Oakland Hills in 2031 and 2042, there will be a total of eight USGA events at the club between 2024 and 2051.

Club president Rick Palmer was thrilled to share the news Tuesday morning.

“This is a significant and meaningful day for all of us at Oakland Hills,” Palmer said. “The commitment of two U.S. Opens as well as four top amateur championships is a testament to the fabulous work of everyone at Oakland Hills. With a total of eight USGA championships coming to our club starting in 2024, we can’t wait to add to our storied history. We look forward to continuing our championship golf tradition at Oakland Hills and our long-standing relationship with the USGA.”

The club has played host to 11 USGA championships in its 104-year history, including six U.S. Opens, two U.S. Senior Opens, two U.S. Amateurs and a U.S. Women’s Amateur. Oakland Hills has also hosted three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.