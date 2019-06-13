Hole-out eagle highlights Oosthuizen's co-leading 66 at U.S. Open

Getty Images

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Rounds at U.S. Opens, even good rounds, don’t always come with highlight moments. It’s the nature of a championship that rewards patience and considers par the ultimate benchmark.

But for Louis Oosthuizen it wasn’t difficult to zero in on the top moment of his opening-round 66 at Pebble Beach. After starting at the 10th, the South African’s wedge shot at the par-4 11th hole flew about 12 yards past the flag and spun back in the hole for an unlikely eagle.

“I think it was about 110 yards or something,” said Oosthuizen, who also holed a bunker shot on his final hole to tie Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele for the early lead at 5 under. “I hit a decent line and couldn't really see the second shot land. I just went on the reaction of the crowd that it was a good shot and obviously saw that they went nuts.”

Oosthuizen has a history of big shots in major championships. During the final round of the 2012 Masters his second shot at the par-5 second hole landed short of the green and trundled into the hole for an albatross.

Although Oosthuizen lost a playoff to Bubba Watson in ’12 at Augusta National his shining moment still provokes comments from fans.

“’Great double eagle at Augusta’ and, ‘Best shot I've ever seen’, things like that,” Oosthuizen said. “I think it was probably because it was a rare thing to see on television at Augusta. So that's what makes going back to Augusta great, because you remember all the things that happened over the years.”

