Ever seen a "perfect" shank? Well, prepare yourselves.

On the par-4 18th hole Saturday at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Joachim Hansen was hitting his third shot from a greenside bunker when he fell victim to the dreaded hosel rocket.

Gasp! Well, not exactly. Hansen caught one of the luckiest breaks you'll ever see, his ball hitting a grassy bank right of the trap and deflecting onto the green before rolling toward the hole and ending up a foot away.

"Best result for the worst golf shot you've ever seen," the announcer said, shortly after calling it the "shot of the year."

For a shank, we'd have to agree.