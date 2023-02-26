Honda Classic payout: No trophy for Gerard, Duncan and Cole, but huge paydays

Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic and, with it, $1,512,000. It was the largest paycheck of his career, which now includes five PGA Tour victories.
But it was also a huge Sunday for other players who didn't pick up a trophy. Eric Cole, a 34-year-old Tour rookie, made $915,600 in losing to Kirk on the first playoff hole. It was $551K more than he had earned in 14 previous starts this season.
Tyler Duncan, who finished solo third, picked up $579,600. He had only made three of 12 cuts this season before the Honda.
And then there was Ryan Gerard. Competing in his first regular PGA Tour event, he pocketed over $400,000. Gerard, 23, earned his way into the event via Monday qualifying. His only other Tour experience came in the form of a missed cut at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at PGA National:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Chris Kirk
|
500.00
|
1,512,000.00
|
2
|
Eric Cole
|
300.00
|
915,600.00
|
3
|
Tyler Duncan
|
190.00
|
579,600.00
|
4
|
Ryan Gerard
|
-
|
411,600.00
|
T5
|
Shane Lowry
|
93.00
|
288,120.00
|
T5
|
Ben Martin
|
93.00
|
288,120.00
|
T5
|
Sepp Straka
|
93.00
|
288,120.00
|
T5
|
Justin Suh
|
93.00
|
288,120.00
|
T5
|
Ben Taylor
|
93.00
|
288,120.00
|
T10
|
David Lingmerth
|
72.50
|
220,500.00
|
T10
|
Dylan Wu
|
72.50
|
220,500.00
|
T12
|
Zach Johnson
|
62.50
|
186,900.00
|
T12
|
Cameron Percy
|
62.50
|
186,900.00
|
T14
|
Ryan Brehm
|
51.00
|
136,500.00
|
T14
|
Jim Herman
|
51.00
|
136,500.00
|
T14
|
Kramer Hickok
|
51.00
|
136,500.00
|
T14
|
Lee Hodges
|
51.00
|
136,500.00
|
T14
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
51.00
|
136,500.00
|
T14
|
Adrian Meronk
|
-
|
136,500.00
|
T14
|
Brandon Wu
|
51.00
|
136,500.00
|
T21
|
Byeong Hun An
|
39.10
|
88,116.00
|
T21
|
MJ Daffue
|
39.10
|
88,116.00
|
T21
|
Ben Griffin
|
39.10
|
88,116.00
|
T21
|
Robby Shelton
|
39.10
|
88,116.00
|
T21
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
39.10
|
88,116.00
|
T26
|
Harrison Endycott
|
32.50
|
65,100.00
|
T26
|
Scott Harrington
|
32.50
|
65,100.00
|
T26
|
Min Woo Lee
|
-
|
65,100.00
|
T29
|
Kevin Chappell
|
21.57
|
46,426.16
|
T29
|
Brett Drewitt
|
-
|
46,426.16
|
T29
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
21.57
|
46,426.16
|
T29
|
Aaron Wise
|
21.57
|
46,426.16
|
T29
|
Carson Young
|
21.57
|
46,426.16
|
T29
|
Chesson Hadley
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T29
|
Garrick Higgo
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T29
|
William McGirt
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T29
|
Andrew Novak
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T29
|
Davis Riley
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T29
|
Kevin Roy
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T29
|
Matt Wallace
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T29
|
Danny Willett
|
21.57
|
46,426.15
|
T42
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
11.42
|
28,188.00
|
T42
|
Will Gordon
|
11.42
|
28,188.00
|
T42
|
Billy Horschel
|
11.42
|
28,188.00
|
T42
|
Mark Hubbard
|
11.42
|
28,188.00
|
T42
|
Sungjae Im
|
11.42
|
28,188.00
|
T42
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
11.42
|
28,188.00
|
T42
|
Adam Schenk
|
11.42
|
28,188.00
|
T49
|
Erik Barnes
|
7.75
|
20,944.00
|
T49
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
-
|
20,944.00
|
T49
|
Zac Blair
|
7.75
|
20,944.00
|
T49
|
Adam Svensson
|
7.75
|
20,944.00
|
T49
|
Jimmy Walker
|
7.75
|
20,944.00
|
T49
|
Trevor Werbylo
|
7.75
|
20,944.00
|
T55
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
5.60
|
19,404.00
|
T55
|
Brice Garnett
|
5.60
|
19,404.00
|
T55
|
Tano Goya
|
5.60
|
19,404.00
|
T55
|
Kelly Kraft
|
5.60
|
19,404.00
|
T55
|
Brandon Matthews
|
5.60
|
19,404.00
|
T60
|
Padraig Harrington
|
4.80
|
18,732.00
|
T60
|
Matthias Schwab
|
4.80
|
18,732.00
|
T60
|
Kyle Stanley
|
4.80
|
18,732.00
|
T63
|
Anders Albertson
|
3.70
|
17,808.00
|
T63
|
Ryan Armour
|
3.70
|
17,808.00
|
T63
|
Pierceson Coody
|
-
|
17,808.00
|
T63
|
Trace Crowe
|
-
|
17,808.00
|
T63
|
S.H. Kim
|
3.70
|
17,808.00
|
T63
|
Vincent Norrman
|
3.70
|
17,808.00
|
T63
|
J.T. Poston
|
3.70
|
17,808.00
|
T63
|
Kevin Tway
|
3.70
|
17,808.00
|
T71
|
Bill Haas
|
2.80
|
16,884.00
|
T71
|
J.B. Holmes
|
2.80
|
16,884.00
|
T71
|
Augusto Núñez
|
2.80
|
16,884.00
|
T74
|
Trevor Cone
|
2.45
|
16,296.00
|
T74
|
Jason Dufner
|
2.45
|
16,296.00
|
T74
|
Harry Hall
|
2.45
|
16,296.00
|
T74
|
Webb Simpson
|
2.45
|
16,296.00
|
78
|
Tyson Alexander
|
2.20
|
15,876.00
|
79
|
Cody Gribble
|
2.10
|
15,708.00
|
80
|
Geoff Ogilvy
|
2.00
|
15,540.00