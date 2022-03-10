Horn sounds at Sawgrass, but not before Adam Scott makes quadruple bogey

Adam Scott, who started on the back nine in Round 1 of The Players, had just made the turn when play was suspended because of inclement weather.

If only the horn had sounded a little earlier.

Scott entered the par-4 18th at 1 under par and exited at 3 over. Scott hit two tee shots into the water hazard left of the fairway on his way to a quadruple-bogey 8.

Scott didn’t tee off on the par-4 first before officials stopped play at 11 a.m. ET. The opening round was also delayed an hour from the start because of overnight rain and thunderstorms in the TPC Sawgrass area. Four under par was leading the way at the time of the late-morning suspension.

The Aussie won the 2004 Players Championship despite hitting his approach shot into the water on the 72nd hole. He made a 10-footer for bogey to win by one. Fellow past champion Sergio Garcia (2008) is playing alongside Scott over the first two days this week. Garcia also hit a tee shot into the water at No. 18 and made double bogey to drop to even par.