Hosung Choi is back in the winner's circle after his self-made "fisherman's swing" helped him capture the Heiwa PGM Championship on the Japan Golf Tour.

Choi, who started the week ranked No. 256 in the world, shot a final-round 67 to finish the week at 14 under, two shots clear of world No. 50 Shugo Imahira. It's Choi's third career title in Japan and his first in almost exactly a year, dating back to the 2018 Casio World Open.

Choi, 46, made his PGA Tour debut this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he missed the cut while playing on a sponsor exemption. He also missed the cut at the John Deere Classic and Barracuda Championship as a sponsor invite.

The victory continues a recent turnaround for Choi, who endured a run of eight missed cuts or withdrawals in 10 worldwide starts earlier this year. But a T-2 finish in Japan in September turned the tide, as he has now made nine straight cuts since and is expected to move to a new career best inside the top 200 when the world rankings are updated.