Hosung Choi to tee it up at John Deere Classic

After making his PGA Tour debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and missing the cut, the man with the unforgettable swing, Hosung Choi, will tee it up at the John Deere Classic in July on a sponsors exemption.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am he shot 72-75-77 to miss the cut in his first ever trip to the United States.

Even so, he’s ranked No. 226 in the Official World Golf Ranking, because he has won four international events dating back to 2008. His most recent victory came at the 2018 Casino World Open.

Choi went viral for his unorthodox swing, and since then has received both criticism and praise from people all over the golf world.