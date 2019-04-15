Less than 24 hours after winning his 15th major title, Tiger Woods is listed as the 8/1 favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook to take next month's PGA Championship.

Woods, whose odds always skew low thanks to love from the betting public, ended an 11-year major drought with his victory Sunday at Augusta National.

The PGA Championship will be contested for the first time in the month of May and for the first time at Bethpage Black, the site of Woods' 2002 U.S. Open win.

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are next at 12/1, followed somewhat surprisingly by Jordan Spieth at 14/1.

Brooks Koepka, the defending PGA champion and a Masters runner-up, is below those four at 16/1, along with Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose.

Here's a look at the Westgate's PGA odds down to 40/1 ...

8/1: Tiger Woods

14/1: Jordan Spieth

16/1: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

18/1: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

25/1: Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

30/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson

40/1: Phil Mickelson