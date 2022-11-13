Houston Open payout: Another win, another big payday for Tony Finau

With his victory Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau secured his fifth career PGA Tour title and third in his past seven starts.
He also collected just over $1.5 million to push his total from his three most recents wins to $4,374,000.
Here is a look at the complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at Memorial Park:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Tony Finau
|
500
|
1,512,000
|
2
|
Tyson Alexander
|
300
|
915,600
|
3
|
Ben Taylor
|
190
|
579,600
|
4
|
Trey Mullinax
|
115
|
353,500
|
4
|
Alex Noren
|
115
|
353,500
|
4
|
Alex Smalley
|
115
|
353,500
|
7
|
Adam Hadwin
|
88
|
273,000
|
7
|
Aaron Rai
|
88
|
273,000
|
9
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
66
|
196,500
|
9
|
Joel Dahmen
|
66
|
196,500
|
9
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
66
|
196,500
|
9
|
Keith Mitchell
|
66
|
196,500
|
9
|
Justin Rose
|
66
|
196,500
|
9
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
66
|
196,500
|
9
|
Gary Woodland
|
66
|
196,500
|
16
|
Wyndham Clark
|
48
|
123,900
|
16
|
Jason Day
|
48
|
123,900
|
16
|
Ben Griffin
|
48
|
123,900
|
16
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
48
|
123,900
|
16
|
Scott Piercy
|
48
|
123,900
|
16
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
48
|
123,900
|
22
|
Martin Laird
|
38
|
84,420
|
22
|
David Lipsky
|
38
|
84,420
|
22
|
Sahith Theegala
|
38
|
84,420
|
22
|
Aaron Wise
|
38
|
84,420
|
26
|
Callum Tarren
|
34
|
67,620
|
27
|
Ryan Armour
|
27
|
56,333
|
27
|
Austin Cook
|
27
|
56,333
|
27
|
James Hahn
|
27
|
56,333
|
27
|
Cole Hammer
|
0
|
56,333
|
27
|
Russell Knox
|
27
|
56,333
|
27
|
Maverick McNealy
|
27
|
56,333
|
27
|
Davis Riley
|
27
|
56,333
|
27
|
Kyle Westmoreland
|
27
|
56,333
|
35
|
Eric Cole
|
20
|
42,735
|
35
|
Si Woo Kim
|
20
|
42,735
|
35
|
Andrew Putnam
|
20
|
42,735
|
35
|
Carl Yuan
|
20
|
42,735
|
39
|
Harris English
|
16
|
36,540
|
39
|
Harry Hall
|
16
|
36,540
|
39
|
Adam Svensson
|
16
|
36,540
|
39
|
Travis Vick
|
0
|
0
|
43
|
Erik Barnes
|
12
|
30,660
|
43
|
Will Gordon
|
12
|
30,660
|
43
|
Davis Thompson
|
12
|
30,660
|
43
|
Kevin Tway
|
12
|
30,660
|
47
|
Zack Fischer
|
0
|
23,705
|
47
|
Michael Kim
|
9
|
23,705
|
47
|
S.H. Kim
|
9
|
23,705
|
47
|
Francesco Molinari
|
9
|
23,705
|
47
|
Justin Suh
|
9
|
23,705
|
52
|
Robby Shelton
|
8
|
21,084
|
53
|
Byeong Hun An
|
6
|
20,118
|
53
|
Denny McCarthy
|
6
|
20,118
|
53
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
6
|
20,118
|
53
|
Nick Watney
|
6
|
20,118
|
57
|
Stewart Cink
|
5
|
19,236
|
57
|
Zach Johnson
|
5
|
19,236
|
57
|
Luke List
|
5
|
19,236
|
57
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
5
|
19,236
|
57
|
Sam Stevens
|
5
|
19,236
|
62
|
Paul Haley II
|
5
|
18,648
|
62
|
Brandon Wu
|
5
|
18,648
|
64
|
Seung-Yul Noh
|
4
|
18,312
|
64
|
Matthias Schwab
|
4
|
18,312
|
66
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
4
|
18,060
|
67
|
Max McGreevy
|
4
|
17,892
|
68
|
Zecheng Dou
|
3
|
17,724