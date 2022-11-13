Houston Open payout: Another win, another big payday for Tony Finau

With his victory Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau secured his fifth career PGA Tour title and third in his past seven starts.

He also collected just over $1.5 million to push his total from his three most recents wins to $4,374,000.

Full-field scores from the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Here is a look at the complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at Memorial Park: