The men's major championships have different ways of determining who will play the weekend in their respective events.

For the PGA Championship, hosted this week on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the top 70 players and ties will continue on after the opening 36 holes. This is similar to what players are accustomed to on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour, where the top 65 qualify for the final two rounds.

There is no secondary cut.

At the Masters Tournament, the top 50 and ties make the cut. It's the top 60 and ties at the U.S. Open and the top 70 and ties at The Open Championship.