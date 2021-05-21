How the cut line is determined at the PGA Championship

Getty Images

The men's major championships have different ways of determining who will play the weekend in their respective events.

For the PGA Championship, hosted this week on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the top 70 players and ties will continue on after the opening 36 holes. This is similar to what players are accustomed to on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour, where the top 65 qualify for the final two rounds.

There is no secondary cut.

At the Masters Tournament, the top 50 and ties make the cut. It's the top 60 and ties at the U.S. Open and the top 70 and ties at The Open Championship.

More articles like this
Golf Central

@GC PGA Championship tracker: Rd. 2 at Kiawah

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 103rd PGA Championship is this week on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. We are tracking the second men's major of the year.
Golf Central

How to watch the PGA Champ. on TV and online

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The PGA Championship is this week at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage.
Golf Central

Rahm pokes fun at Phil's Day 1 finish at PGA

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jon Rahm poked fun at Phil Mickelson after Lefty shot 4 under on the back nine and opened the PGA with a 70 on Thursday.