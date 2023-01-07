How Keegan Bradley lost 30 pounds in less than 5 months

If it walks, swims or flies, Keegan Bradley is allowed to eat it.

That’s the basis of Bradley’s meat-heavy diet, which has seen him lose 30 pounds in less than five months.

“I did a lot of fruit as well,” Bradley told reporters this week at Kapalua. “So, I'd have eggs in the morning, maybe chicken or ground beef and then steak at night. All grass-fed meat is the key, and no condiments and no sides.”

Bradley said he started the diet after the BMW Championship last August and worked with a nutrition company called UpWellness to lean down. Sugary drinks like soda and Gatorade, according to Golf Digest, were also off limits, while Bradley’s workouts transitioned to almost solely cardio, such as the stationary bike or elliptical.

When he began the regimen, he weighed 220 pounds. Now, he’s down around 190 – and he’s finally able to reintroduce controlled amounts of starches into his daily food consumption.

“I feel like I play my best golf when I'm super lean, kind of like when I first came out on tour, and I feel like my swing a lot better when I'm super lean,” Bradley said. “And that's why I did it.”

He first started noticing the positive change at last fall’s Zozo, which he won.

“At Zozo, coming down the stretch, I felt so good,” Bradley said, “and that whole week I felt so good.”

The following week at the CJ Cup, with no sleep and jet lag? Even better. And he finished T-21.

Bradley was 7 under through 36 holes of this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, nine shots back of leader Collin Morikawa.

Well off the pace, but with improved wellness.