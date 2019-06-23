CHASKA, Minn. – Hannah Green was making her way to the 8th tee Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship when a little girl held out a blue piece of paper for her.

Lily Kostner, a 7-year-old from Minneapolis, told Green she was going to win as she stretched the paper across the gallery ropes.

It was a poem Lily wrote as gratitude for the kindness Green showed her back at the ANA Inspiration in April, when Lily was in the gallery with her parents watching the year’s first major.

Green signed and gave Lily a golf ball.

Full-field scores from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Lily was so moved, she wrote and read the poem to her first-grade class at Kenny Elementary. She saved it to give to Green during the final round at Hazeltine National.

With a backup on the eighth tee Sunday, Green stopped, unfolded the piece of paper and read the poem. Then she bent down and gave Lily a hug. Lily wanted her to keep the poem.

Green did go on to win the Women’s PGA Championship, making her first LPGA title a major championship.

“I had [the poem] in the back of my yardage book, because I didn't want it to get rained on,” Green said. “I didn't want it to get wet and ruined.

“A couple times on the back nine, when I was feeling nervous and had some time, I actually read it to myself. I have to thank Lily for writing that. I think it really helped me.”