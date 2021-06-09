How Tyrrell Hatton was late to his own wedding – and how he kept his cool (almost)

Tyrrell Hatton and his fiancée, Emily Braisher, had always planned to get married the Thursday of Colonial week. While the date didn’t change, the day certainly wasn’t what they had initially envisioned.

Yes, COVID-19 had something to do with that, but that wasn’t the only reason.

“It was funny … the day wasn't very smooth,” said Hatton, who traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, with Braisher for their intimate wedding, just the two of them.

“Our driver turned up an hour late, so that meant we arrived half an hour late for our ceremony, and then because we wanted it in the Blue Ridge Parkway, and we wanted to hike up and have some nice pictures. Unfortunately, after finishing the ceremony, it absolutely pissed down with rain, and we then had to drive like two miles down the road, pulled over in a lay by, and we had our wedding pictures on the side of the road.

“So, yeah, not quite as magical as you'd plan it, I guess, but it was still pretty special.”

Hatton, who is known for having quite the temper on the golf course, amazingly kept his cool with the tardy driver. Well, kind of.

“It wasn't ideal,” Hatton said. “I think the most frustrated I got was when we were actually in the car driving there because the fact that he pitched up an hour late and then was driving under the speed limit and we had lorries that were taking us. I politely asked him to use the right pedal and press a little harder to try and make up a little bit of time.”

Asked Wednesday prior to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, where Hatton will play for just the second time in seven weeks (he also missed the Valspar with COVID last month), Hatton said he doesn’t think getting married will change him much, at least in terms of what others will notice.

“No, I don't think so,” Hatton said. “It might have changed my waistline because I certainly drunk my body weight in beer up in Asheville. I need to get back in the gym and sort myself out.”