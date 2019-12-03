The 13th Presidents Cup takes place Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. The biennial competition features a team of 12 U.S. players against a team of 12 International (non-European) players. Golf Channel has live coverage from start to finish.

Here's how you can watch on TV and online, including PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold (click here). And join the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and using hashtag #PresidentsCup.

Presidents Cup programming guide (all times ET and on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted):

Monday, December 9:

7-9AM: Morning Drive

7PM-1AM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Tuesday, December 10:

7-9AM: Morning Drive

7PM-2AM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Wednesday, December 11:

7-10AM: Morning Drive

3:30-5:30PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

5:30PM-Midnight: Presidents Cup, Day 1 (click here to watch online)

Midnight-2AM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Thursday, December 12:

7-10AM: Morning Drive

4:30-7PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

7PM-Midnight: Presidents Cup, Day 2 (click here to watch online)

Midnight-2AM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Friday, December 13:

7-8AM: Morning Drive

2-3PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

3PM-2AM: Presidents Cup, Day 3 (click here to watch online)

2-4AM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Saturday, December 14:

10AM-Noon: Morning Drive

2:30-6PM: Presidents Cup, Day 3 replay on NBC Sports

4-6PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

6PM-Midnight: Presidents Cup, Day 4 (click here to watch online)

Midnight-2AM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Sunday, December 15:

10AM-Noon: Morning Drive

1-6PM: Presidents Cup, Day 4 replay on NBC Sports