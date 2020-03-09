How to watch The Players Championship on TV and online

Getty Images

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online. Click here to watch all of our live streams on our Golf Channel app.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, March 9
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Tuesday, March 10
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Wednesday, March 11
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Thursday, March 12
7:30AM-7PM: The Players, Featured groups on NBC Sports Gold (Click here to watch)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
1-7PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 1 live coverage (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Friday, March 13
7:30AM-7PM: The Players, Featured groups on NBC Sports Gold (Click here to watch)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
1-7PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 2 live coverage (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Saturday, March 14
8AM-7PM: The Players, Featured groups and featured holes (Click here to watch)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Sunday, March 15
8AM-6PM: The Players, Featured groups and featured holes (Click here to watch)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
1-6PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory, Brooks, Rahm among TPC featured groups

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up alongside each other at the Players Championship.
News & Opinion

Time to raise red flag as Tiger skips Players

BY Will Gray  — 

Tiger Woods hasn't played since finishing last at the Genesis Invitational. With his decision to skip next week's Players citing back issues, it's time to raise the red flag.
Golf Central

Begay: Tiger feels 'ripple effect' from busy 2019

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods still has time to commit to next week's Players, but Notah Begay painted a picture of continued uncertainty.