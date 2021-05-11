How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

Getty Images

The PGA Championship is next week on the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
Noon-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Tuesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Wednesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Thursday
6-7AM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 1
1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 1
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Friday
6-7AM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 2
1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 2
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Saturday
6-8AM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 3
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 3
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Sunday
6-8AM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 4
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 4
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

