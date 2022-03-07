The Players Championship is this week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will showcase all four rounds of the PGA Tour's crown jewel. Peacock will simulcast the final two rounds as they also play out on NBC.

Golf Channel will also televise the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. ET. Tiger Woods, former Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, Susie Maxwell Berning and the late Marion Hollins are part of the incoming class.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, March 7

7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Tuesday, March 8

9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Wednesday, March 9

9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

6-7PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

7-9:30PM: World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Click here to watch)

Thursday, March 10

9AM-Noon: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Noon-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 1 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Friday, March 11

9AM-Noon: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Noon-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 2 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Saturday, March 12

9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

1-6PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Sunday, March 13

9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

1-6PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)