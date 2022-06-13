The U.S. Open is being contested June 16-9 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's third major of the year.
In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage across the Premium Tier. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “U.S. Open.”
You can also watch multiple morning and afternoon featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) during all four rounds, exclusively on Peacock. Click on links to watch streams when live. Future stream links will be provided when available. "Live From the U.S. Open" airs on Golf Channel.
(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)
Monday, June 13
12:30-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open
Tuesday, June 14
9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open
Wednesday, June 15
9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open
Thursday, June 16
6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open
6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage
7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 1
7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 2, presented by American Express
8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured holes
9:30AM-2PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage
1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 3
1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 4, presented by American Express
2-5PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage
5-7PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage
7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open
Friday, June 17
6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open
6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage
7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 1
7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 2, presented by American Express
8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured holes
9:30AM-4PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage
1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 3
1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 4, presented by American Express
4-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage
7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open
Saturday, June 18
8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open
10AM-Noon (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage
11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 1
11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 2, presented by American Express
Noon-6:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured holes
Noon-8PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage
3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 3
3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 4, presented by American Express
8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open
Sunday, June 19
7-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open
9-10AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage
10AM-Noon (USA): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage
10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 1
10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 2, presented by American Express
11AM-5:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured holes
Noon-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage
2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 3
2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 4, presented by American Express
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open