The U.S. Open is being contested June 16-9 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's third major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage across the Premium Tier. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “U.S. Open.”

You can also watch multiple morning and afternoon featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) during all four rounds, exclusively on Peacock. Click on links to watch streams when live. Future stream links will be provided when available. "Live From the U.S. Open" airs on Golf Channel.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, June 13

12:30-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday, June 14

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday, June 15

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday, June 16

6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 1

7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 2, presented by American Express

8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured holes

9:30AM-2PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 3

1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 4, presented by American Express

2-5PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

5-7PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Friday, June 17

6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 1

7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 2, presented by American Express

8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured holes

9:30AM-4PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 3

1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 4, presented by American Express

4-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday, June 18

8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

10AM-Noon (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage

11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 1

11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 2, presented by American Express

Noon-6:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured holes

Noon-8PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage

3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 3

3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 4, presented by American Express

8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday, June 19

7-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

9-10AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

10AM-Noon (USA): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 1

10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 2, presented by American Express

11AM-5:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured holes

Noon-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 3

2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 4, presented by American Express

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open