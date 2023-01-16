×

How to watch: Live stream schedule for American Express, Hilton TOC and more

Getty Images

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

2:30-8:30AM: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Rd. 1 (LPGA)

3-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Friday

2:30-8:30AM: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM(GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Rd. 2 (LPGA)

3-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Saturday

2-8AM: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

2-3PM (GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Rd. 3 (LPGA)

3-5PM (NBC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Rd. 3 (LPGA)

3-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

2-8AM: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

2-3PM (GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Rd. 4 (LPGA)

3-5PM (NBC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Rd. 4 (LPGA)

3-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

More articles like this
Golf Central

Annika falls to Lowe in celebrity playoff

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Annika Sorenstam wasn't able to win the celeb portion of the TOC event, but she hopes that she inspired her kids.
Golf Central

'Freezing' N. Korda can't shake cold, closes in 75

BY Max Schreiber  — 

With the temperature at Lake Nona hovering at around 50 degrees, the world No. 1 shot a final-round 3-over 75.
News & Opinion

Kang gets first win since '20 at TOC in cold

BY Associated Press  — 

Kang was the lone player to break 70 on both weekend days (69-68), and the only player to shoot in the 60s all four rounds.