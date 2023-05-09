The PGA Championship is next week at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major of the season, on TV and online:
(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)
Monday
5-7PM: Live From the PGA Championship
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship
Tuesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship
Wednesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship
Thursday
7AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 1
1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 1
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship
Friday
7AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 2
1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 2
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship
Saturday
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 3
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 3
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship
Sunday
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 4
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 4
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship