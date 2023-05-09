The PGA Championship is next week at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday

5-7PM: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship

Tuesday

9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship

Wednesday

9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship

Thursday

7AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 1

1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 1

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Friday

7AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 2

1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 2

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Saturday

8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 3

10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 3

1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Sunday

8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 4

10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 4

1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship