How to watch the U.S. Women's Open on NBC, USA and Peacock

The U.S. Women's Open will take place July 6-9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women's third major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “U.S. Women's Open.”

You can also watch morning and afternoon featured group during all four rounds exclusively on Peacock. Featured-group times are subject to change.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Tuesday, July 4
Noon-8PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Wednesday, July 5
Noon-8PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Thursday, July 6
11:50AM-4:50PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 1
2-4PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
4-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
5:35-10:35PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 1
6-11PM (USA): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
11PM-Midnight: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Friday, July 7
11:39AM-4:39PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 1
2-4PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
4-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
5:24-10:24PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 1
6-11PM (USA): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
11PM-Midnight: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Saturday, July 8
Noon-1PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Noon-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 3
3-9PM (NBC): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
4-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 3
9-10PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Sunday, July 9
Noon-1PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Noon-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 4
3-9PM (NBC): U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
4-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 4
9-10PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

