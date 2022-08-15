How to watch: Live stream schedule for BMW Championship, U.S. Amateur and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be showcased on Golf Channel unless otherwise indicated.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Wednesday

3-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 (USGA)

4-6PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 (USGA)

Thursday

7AM-Noon: D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

11AM-Noon (Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 32 (USGA)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Round of 32 (USGA)

3-7PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 8-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday

7AM-Noon: D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

11AM-Noon (Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals (USGA)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals (USGA)

1:15-3:15PM: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed showcased 8-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

3-7PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 10 p.m. - midnight on Golf Channel

Saturday

6:30-11AM: D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (NBC): BMW Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Semifinals (USGA)

4:15-6:15PM: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 7-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

6-8PM: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 9-11 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday

7-11:30AM: D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): BMW Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (NBC): BMW Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Amateur, Final (USGA)

3:30-5:30PM: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

Event tape-delayed; showcased 5-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

5-7PM: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 4 (Korn Ferry Tour)