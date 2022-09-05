×

How to watch: Live stream schedule for BMW PGA Championship, Kroger Queen City

Getty Images

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

Thursday

7AM-1PM: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

4-7PM: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

7AM-1PM: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

7AM-12:30PM: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

2-5PM: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

5-7PM: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)​​​​​​​

Sunday

7AM-12:30PM: BMW PGA Championship, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

2-5PM: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4 (LPGA)

5-7PM: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

Pelley addresses 'opposition' to LIV at BMW

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley addressed what he called “strong opposition” to having the LIV players in the field at Wentworth.
Horschel birdies last to win BMW PGA Champ.

BY Associated Press  — 

Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday after a brilliant birdie on the par-5 18th at Wentworth Club.
Laporta's errant shot hits coach in the head

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

It was a rough final round for Italy’s Francesco Laporta at the BMW PGA Championship. It was a painful round for his swing coach.